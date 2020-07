Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located above quaint shops and restaurants and is available September 1st.

There are wood floors throughout the majority of the unit with ceramic tile in the bathroom. The original woodwork is in place giving this unit a charm all its own.

There are many windows allowing plenty of natural light in and towards the front of the apartment overlooking Grand Avenue there is a sunroom which makes a great office space.

The building is secure and kept neat and clean.



Pets are allowed, we require a $200.00 non refundable pet fee. Cats are rent free while dogs are charged monthly pet rent according to weight (under 40 lbs. is $50.00/month and over 41 lbs. is $75.00/month)



Please call Penny at (651) 755-4569 for more information and to set up an appointment to see this wonderful apartment.