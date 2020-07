Highland Ridge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area courtyard guest parking hot tub internet cafe media room pool table

Welcome to Highland Ridge in St. Paul, MN! This gorgeous community is nestled in the beautiful Shepard Park neighborhood, and features resort-style amenities and upgraded apartments with stylish finishes. Find your new home here at Highland Ridge, and we'll take care of the rest!