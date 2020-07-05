754 Hawthorne Avenue East

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with old world charm and a bonus family room! This unit also features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, laundry, lots of natural light, a finished basement with extra storage, 2 screened in porches, a fenced in backyard, and a 2 car detached garage!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Cable & Telephone,



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 12/5/18

Contact us to schedule a showing.