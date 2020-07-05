All apartments in St. Paul
754 Hawthorne Avenue East
754 Hawthorne Avenue East

754 Hawthorne Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

754 Hawthorne Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with old world charm and a bonus family room! This unit also features hardwood floors, a gas fireplace in the living room, laundry, lots of natural light, a finished basement with extra storage, 2 screened in porches, a fenced in backyard, and a 2 car detached garage!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water, Trash, Cable & Telephone,

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available 12/5/18
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have any available units?
754 Hawthorne Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have?
Some of 754 Hawthorne Avenue East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Hawthorne Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
754 Hawthorne Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Hawthorne Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East offers parking.
Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have a pool?
No, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Hawthorne Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 754 Hawthorne Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.

