730 Marshall Avenue - 730

Amenities
Fully rehabbed 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Stainless steel appliances and in unit laundry machines. This is a gorgeous split level townhome with all new finishes. Visit our website and schedule an appointment to see it today!
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee..
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Parking by Permit Only.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Window AC, Full kitchen with dishwasher, In unit laundry.
Split level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.