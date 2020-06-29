730 Marshall Avenue - 730

Amenities

Fully rehabbed 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Stainless steel appliances and in unit laundry machines. This is a gorgeous split level townhome with all new finishes. Visit our website and schedule an appointment to see it today!

Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee..

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: Parking by Permit Only.

Laundry: Laundry in unit.

Appliances: Window AC, Full kitchen with dishwasher, In unit laundry.

Split level townhouse

Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.