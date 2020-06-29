All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated February 14 2020

730 Marshall Avenue - 730

730 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

730 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fully rehabbed 2 bedrooms with 1 bath. Stainless steel appliances and in unit laundry machines. This is a gorgeous split level townhome with all new finishes. Visit our website and schedule an appointment to see it today!
Offering lease end date of 4/26/2021
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $250 non refundable pet fee..
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: Parking by Permit Only.
Laundry: Laundry in unit.
Appliances: Window AC, Full kitchen with dishwasher, In unit laundry.
Split level townhouse
Tenants pay gas and electric. Owner pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have any available units?
730 Marshall Avenue - 730 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have?
Some of 730 Marshall Avenue - 730's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Marshall Avenue - 730 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 is pet friendly.
Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 offer parking?
Yes, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 offers parking.
Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have a pool?
No, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 does not have a pool.
Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have accessible units?
No, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Marshall Avenue - 730 has units with dishwashers.

