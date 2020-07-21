All apartments in St. Paul
Location

681 Lawson Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Spacious upper level 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent

Features include hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge loft with plenty of extra storage space. One Block from shops & restaurants on Payne Ave in St. Paul's East side. Washer & dryer on property, shared 2 stall garage with extra off-street parking. Water, sewer & trash included.

~ Tenants responsible for Gas & Electric

~ Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal

~ Available Now

~ 1 year lease

~ Deposit one month's rent

~ No smoking in unit

~ Not Section 8 certified

~$45 Application fee per adult

~ For a private showing, contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have any available units?
681 Lawson Ave E - #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have?
Some of 681 Lawson Ave E - #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 currently offering any rent specials?
681 Lawson Ave E - #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 pet-friendly?
No, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 offer parking?
Yes, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 offers parking.
Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have a pool?
No, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 does not have a pool.
Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have accessible units?
No, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 681 Lawson Ave E - #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
