681 Lawson Ave E - #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious upper level 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent



Features include hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge loft with plenty of extra storage space. One Block from shops & restaurants on Payne Ave in St. Paul's East side. Washer & dryer on property, shared 2 stall garage with extra off-street parking. Water, sewer & trash included.



~ Tenants responsible for Gas & Electric



~ Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal



~ Available Now



~ 1 year lease



~ Deposit one month's rent



~ No smoking in unit



~ Not Section 8 certified



~$45 Application fee per adult



~ For a private showing, contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957