681 Lawson Ave E - #2

Amenities
Spacious upper level 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent
Features include hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry. Huge loft with plenty of extra storage space. One Block from shops & restaurants on Payne Ave in St. Paul's East side. Washer & dryer on property, shared 2 stall garage with extra off-street parking. Water, sewer & trash included.
~ Tenants responsible for Gas & Electric
~ Tenants responsible for lawn care and snow removal
~ Available Now
~ 1 year lease
~ Deposit one month's rent
~ No smoking in unit
~ Not Section 8 certified
~$45 Application fee per adult
~ For a private showing, contact Archer Properties Group at 651-705-7957