674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

arge upper level duplex - ready for you to move in. Cute porch off the kitchen and big windows for natural light. Great location, walk to shops and coffee. Close to Eastside Pizzeria, Magnolias, Brunson's Pub, Hamburguesas El Gordo, Tongue in Cheek, Metro State University, and Lake Phalen Regional Park. Easy access to bus line and freeway. Within 10 minutes drive to downtown St. Paul and Saint Paul Saint's CHS Field, Lowertown, Ordway, Xcel Energy and more. Total Real Estate Success Available ASAP.