St. Paul, MN
674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1
Last updated February 2 2020 at 5:45 PM

674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1

674 Jessamine Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

674 Jessamine Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
arge upper level duplex - ready for you to move in. Cute porch off the kitchen and big windows for natural light. Great location, walk to shops and coffee. Close to Eastside Pizzeria, Magnolias, Brunson's Pub, Hamburguesas El Gordo, Tongue in Cheek, Metro State University, and Lake Phalen Regional Park. Easy access to bus line and freeway. Within 10 minutes drive to downtown St. Paul and Saint Paul Saint's CHS Field, Lowertown, Ordway, Xcel Energy and more. Total Real Estate Success Available ASAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have any available units?
674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 offer parking?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have a pool?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 674 Jessamine Avenue East - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

