Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Cottage Terrace

330 Cottage Ave W · (540) 495-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Cottage Ave W, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$740

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 Bedroom-1

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Large 1 Bedroom-1

$910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

1 Bedroom-2

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedroom-1

$1,040

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cottage Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available!




Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash are included in the rent.All of our apartment homes come with energy-efficient appliances, new carpeting, ceiling fans, large bathrooms and tons of storage.Some of our floor plans even feature walk-in closets! We are located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-94, I-35E and I-36. Our community features tons of green space and free, off-street parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 each
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Max 25lbs
Parking Details: Permit parking/Garages are $75 month.
Storage Details: Storage $30 mo

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cottage Terrace have any available units?
Cottage Terrace offers studio floorplans starting at $740, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $850, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,040. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Cottage Terrace have?
Some of Cottage Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cottage Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Cottage Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cottage Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Cottage Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Cottage Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Cottage Terrace offers parking.
Does Cottage Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cottage Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cottage Terrace have a pool?
No, Cottage Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Cottage Terrace have accessible units?
No, Cottage Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Cottage Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, Cottage Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

