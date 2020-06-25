670 Summit Ave - LL.

Amenities
Beautifully updated lower level apartment available for lease on Summit Ave. This 1500 sq foot unit has 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Live walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, and more. Enjoy all the updated amenities this gorgeous apartment has to offer! Central A/C, forced air, walk in closet, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooking range, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and 2 attached garage spots. Call, text, or email Katie Sullivan with any questions or showing requests.