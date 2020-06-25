670 Summit Ave - LL.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully updated lower level apartment available for lease on Summit Ave. This 1500 sq foot unit has 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Live walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, and more. Enjoy all the updated amenities this gorgeous apartment has to offer! Central A/C, forced air, walk in closet, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooking range, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and 2 attached garage spots. Call, text, or email Katie Sullivan with any questions or showing requests.