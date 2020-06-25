All apartments in St. Paul
670 Summit Ave - LL.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:45 AM

670 Summit Ave - LL

670 Summit Ave · No Longer Available
Location

670 Summit Ave, St. Paul, MN 55105
Summit Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully updated lower level apartment available for lease on Summit Ave. This 1500 sq foot unit has 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Live walking distance to shops, restaurants, bars, and more. Enjoy all the updated amenities this gorgeous apartment has to offer! Central A/C, forced air, walk in closet, kitchen with stainless steal appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas cooking range, gas fireplace, hardwood floors, and 2 attached garage spots. Call, text, or email Katie Sullivan with any questions or showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 670 Summit Ave - LL have any available units?
670 Summit Ave - LL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 Summit Ave - LL have?
Some of 670 Summit Ave - LL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 Summit Ave - LL currently offering any rent specials?
670 Summit Ave - LL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 Summit Ave - LL pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 Summit Ave - LL is pet friendly.
Does 670 Summit Ave - LL offer parking?
Yes, 670 Summit Ave - LL offers parking.
Does 670 Summit Ave - LL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 670 Summit Ave - LL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 Summit Ave - LL have a pool?
No, 670 Summit Ave - LL does not have a pool.
Does 670 Summit Ave - LL have accessible units?
No, 670 Summit Ave - LL does not have accessible units.
Does 670 Summit Ave - LL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 670 Summit Ave - LL has units with dishwashers.

