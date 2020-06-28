All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 666 Ashland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
666 Ashland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

666 Ashland Avenue

666 Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

666 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen/bathroom, fireplace, huge storage locker, off street parking, washer/dryer in the building, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. You only pay for electric. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 666 Ashland Ave #1 St Paul MN 55104

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Ashland Avenue have any available units?
666 Ashland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 666 Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
666 Ashland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 666 Ashland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue offer parking?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 666 Ashland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 666 Ashland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1355
1355 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Press House Apartments
345 Cedar St
St. Paul, MN 55101
2700 University
2700 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law