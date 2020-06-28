666 Ashland Avenue

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: updated kitchen/bathroom, fireplace, huge storage locker, off street parking, washer/dryer in the building, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping and major transportation routes. You only pay for electric. Snow removal and lawn care are included in the rent. Pet Policy: No Pets. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 666 Ashland Ave #1 St Paul MN 55104