Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:53 PM
13 Apartments for rent in New Richmond, WI📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
107 S. Knowles Ave-203
107 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
417 sqft
20 Unit Multi-Familly/2 Commercial Units This property was built in 1913 by Edward O'Malley as the New Richmond Hotel. It replaced the Nicollet House, which had been destroyed by the deadly cyclone on June 12, 1899.
Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
735 N Montana Avenue
735 North Montana Avenue, New Richmond, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
This recently updated three bedroom one bathroom property is located on the western edge of New Richmond, and is in wonderful condition with a fenced in back yard. With plentiful cabinet space and spacious bedrooms, this house is hard to beat.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1301 Creekwood Drive
1301 Creekwood Drive, New Richmond, WI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1968 sqft
The "Tahoe" plan offers 3 bedrooms on one level with 3 baths. All appliances are provided including the washer and dryer. The "Tahoe" plan also offers a full basement for expansion. Let's see this home today!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
927 Johnson Drive
927 Johnson Drive, New Richmond, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 927 Johnson Drive in New Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of New Richmond
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
909 Fraser Ln
909 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
B Available 07/01/20 This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
207 W GRAHAM ST APT A
207 W Graham St, Roberts, WI
2 Bedrooms
$900
1080 sqft
Unit APT A Available 07/01/20 207 Graham St Duplex - Property Id: 291192 $900 + utilities per month. Located 1 mile from I-94. 10 miles from Hudson, River Falls, and New Richmond. Quiet neighborhood. Parking on-site. More photos to come.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
474 Marcella Lane
474 Marcella Ln, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1273 sqft
One level living with no steps makes the "Topaz" plan very attractive. This fine 4 year old former model home offers all appliances including a garage door opener. Let's see this home today!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
903 Fraser Ln
903 Fraser Lane, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This Willow River Twin Home has 3 acres of outdoor space for you and your household to relax with your pets after a long day. With plenty of room for 3 king size beds, an office and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
497 149th Avenue
497 149th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1968 sqft
Almost finished brand new 2 story on 3 acres in Pioneer Ridge. Grand entry opens into a fabulous great room, kitchen and dining room. 3 bedrooms on the same level, master includes a 3/4 bath. Upper level laundry. Bonus room over the garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
490 146th Avenue
490 146th Ave, St. Croix County, WI
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2541 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease brand new executive 4 BR 2 story on 3 acres. Main floor master bedroom suite with private designer bath. Great room with floor to ceiling fireplace, formal dining room. Main floor laundry. All appliances and more.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
210 Jennifer Rae Junction S
210 Jennifer Rae Junction South, Roberts, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1475 sqft
One level living with the "Carlisle" plan. Custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath with sun room. Special features include 9' ceilings and all appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
443 White Pine Lane
443 White Pine Lane, Somerset, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 443 White Pine Lane in Somerset. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In New Richmond, the median rent is $491 for a studio, $606 for a 1-bedroom, $764 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,083 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Richmond, check out our monthly New Richmond Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the New Richmond area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Richmond from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, Burnsville, and Brooklyn Park.
