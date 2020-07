Amenities

Charles Apartments is located at 1571 Charles Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Charles Apartments offers 0 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 196 to 230 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55104 ZIP code.