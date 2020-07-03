665 Front Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now!! 2 bed 1 bath "Old Como" Charmer!! Must See!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



Available Now!! Check out this single family home in the historic, "Old Como" area of St Paul on the North East corner of South Como Park. Filled with original wood work, hardwood floors, large kitchen, huge pantry with built in shelves and cabinets, claw foot tube.



Both bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs at this home. Useful 3 season front porch, newer windows, formal dining room and living room. Washer and Dryer in the basement, with a detached 1 car garage in the backyard.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



