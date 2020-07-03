All apartments in St. Paul
665 Front Ave.
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

665 Front Ave.

665 Front Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

665 Front Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!! 2 bed 1 bath "Old Como" Charmer!! Must See!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

Available Now!! Check out this single family home in the historic, "Old Como" area of St Paul on the North East corner of South Como Park. Filled with original wood work, hardwood floors, large kitchen, huge pantry with built in shelves and cabinets, claw foot tube.

Both bedrooms and the bathroom are upstairs at this home. Useful 3 season front porch, newer windows, formal dining room and living room. Washer and Dryer in the basement, with a detached 1 car garage in the backyard.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5203064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Front Ave. have any available units?
665 Front Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Front Ave. have?
Some of 665 Front Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Front Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
665 Front Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Front Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 Front Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 665 Front Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 665 Front Ave. offers parking.
Does 665 Front Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 Front Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Front Ave. have a pool?
No, 665 Front Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 665 Front Ave. have accessible units?
No, 665 Front Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Front Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Front Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

