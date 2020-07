Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system car charging car wash area coffee bar community garden concierge conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul. Located in the center of the Raymond Village and a designated historic building district, just steps from the Metro Green Line and a Nice Ride bike rental station, you’re only a short ride away from the University of Minnesota, Prospect Park, and an abundance of restaurants and cafes, art and music venues, and more.



We offer plenty of floor plan options to choose from, The Lyric at Carleton Place has just the right layout for your home, from studio, one-bedroom, one plus den and two-bedroom apartments. The apartments each feature luxurious in-home amenities, such as stainless steel Energy Star appliances, washers, and dryers, Eco Countertops and Kitchen island, wine racks and glass kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, large balconies and oversized windows.



