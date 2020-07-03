All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 600 Summit Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
600 Summit Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

600 Summit Ave

600 Summit Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Summit Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

600 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/579c67806d ---- Amazing craftsman 1890 built condo in historic Ramsey Hill. Remodeled and updated throughout with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit. Rare open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the living/dining area. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, antique light fixtures, crown molding, faux fireplace, large bedrooms, window A/C, deck w/yard space, storage locker in basement. Off street assigned parking, walking distance to grocery, retail, restaurants, historic Grand Ave, 400 ft from the bus stop and .9 miles from light rail. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays assoc dues, heat, water, sewer, and trash. Small to medium size dog allowed w/additional deposit and pet rent. Bookcases do not stay. Assigned Outdoor Parking Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Summit Ave have any available units?
600 Summit Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Summit Ave have?
Some of 600 Summit Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Summit Ave currently offering any rent specials?
600 Summit Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Summit Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Summit Ave is pet friendly.
Does 600 Summit Ave offer parking?
Yes, 600 Summit Ave offers parking.
Does 600 Summit Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Summit Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Summit Ave have a pool?
No, 600 Summit Ave does not have a pool.
Does 600 Summit Ave have accessible units?
No, 600 Summit Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Summit Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Summit Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charles Place Apartments
1631 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Phalen Shores
985 Ivy Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55106

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law