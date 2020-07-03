600 Summit Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/579c67806d ---- Amazing craftsman 1890 built condo in historic Ramsey Hill. Remodeled and updated throughout with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, washer/dryer in unit. Rare open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the living/dining area. Exposed brick, hardwood floors, antique light fixtures, crown molding, faux fireplace, large bedrooms, window A/C, deck w/yard space, storage locker in basement. Off street assigned parking, walking distance to grocery, retail, restaurants, historic Grand Ave, 400 ft from the bus stop and .9 miles from light rail. Tenant pays electric. Landlord pays assoc dues, heat, water, sewer, and trash. Small to medium size dog allowed w/additional deposit and pet rent. Bookcases do not stay. Assigned Outdoor Parking Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit