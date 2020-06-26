440 Goodrich Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 4BD New Build St Paul Home for Lease - Property Id: 120233



Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



Beautiful new construction. This new home boasts 4 beds, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! Just blocks away from the Xcel Energy Center and restaurants! Come see your new home!



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



St Paul, West St Paul, Highland, Falcon Heights, Mendota Heights, South St Paul, Roseville



*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Realty Group Inc

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120233

Property Id 120233



(RLNE4876090)