Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

440 Goodrich Ave

440 Goodrich Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

440 Goodrich Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 4BD New Build St Paul Home for Lease - Property Id: 120233

Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Beautiful new construction. This new home boasts 4 beds, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! Just blocks away from the Xcel Energy Center and restaurants! Come see your new home!

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

St Paul, West St Paul, Highland, Falcon Heights, Mendota Heights, South St Paul, Roseville

*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Realty Group Inc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120233
Property Id 120233

(RLNE4876090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Goodrich Ave have any available units?
440 Goodrich Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 440 Goodrich Ave have?
Some of 440 Goodrich Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Goodrich Ave currently offering any rent specials?
440 Goodrich Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Goodrich Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Goodrich Ave is pet friendly.
Does 440 Goodrich Ave offer parking?
Yes, 440 Goodrich Ave offers parking.
Does 440 Goodrich Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 440 Goodrich Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Goodrich Ave have a pool?
No, 440 Goodrich Ave does not have a pool.
Does 440 Goodrich Ave have accessible units?
No, 440 Goodrich Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Goodrich Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Goodrich Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

