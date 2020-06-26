440 Goodrich Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 4BD New Build St Paul Home for Lease - Property Id: 120233
Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.
Beautiful new construction. This new home boasts 4 beds, 2 baths and a 2 car garage! Just blocks away from the Xcel Energy Center and restaurants! Come see your new home!
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.
St Paul, West St Paul, Highland, Falcon Heights, Mendota Heights, South St Paul, Roseville
*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Realty Group Inc
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120233
Property Id 120233
(RLNE4876090)