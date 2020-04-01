All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 289 5th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
289 5th St E
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:12 AM

289 5th St E

289 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Downtown St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

289 East 5th Street, St. Paul, MN 55101
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brent Johanson and Renters Warehouse bring you a rare opportunity to enjoy a truely unique property in the heart of downtown Saint Paul. The building has many unique features such as timber frame construction, high ceilings and brickwork. This unit includes stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and new kitchen countertop. This secured building is located in downtown Saint Paul next to C.H.S. Field and the Farmers Market. The views from this 4th floor unit are breathtaking at night under the lights as well as in the morning sun. Plenty of shopping and entertainment close by. Respond to this listing to arrange a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 5th St E have any available units?
289 5th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 289 5th St E currently offering any rent specials?
289 5th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 5th St E pet-friendly?
No, 289 5th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 289 5th St E offer parking?
No, 289 5th St E does not offer parking.
Does 289 5th St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 5th St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 5th St E have a pool?
No, 289 5th St E does not have a pool.
Does 289 5th St E have accessible units?
No, 289 5th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 289 5th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 5th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 5th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 5th St E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Clair Apartments
1994 Saint Clair Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55105
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law