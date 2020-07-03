All apartments in St. Paul
250 W Fuller Ave

250 Fuller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

250 Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
Summit - University

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e12a3b2091 ---- Remodeled 1 bedroom in a Prime location. Come see it! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $875 Remodeled, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Hardwood floors,open kitchen featuring a beautiful backsplash, fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Prime Location. Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Resident only permit parking. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, AC. First Floor Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 W Fuller Ave have any available units?
250 W Fuller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 W Fuller Ave have?
Some of 250 W Fuller Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 W Fuller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
250 W Fuller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 W Fuller Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 W Fuller Ave is pet friendly.
Does 250 W Fuller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 250 W Fuller Ave offers parking.
Does 250 W Fuller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 W Fuller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 W Fuller Ave have a pool?
No, 250 W Fuller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 250 W Fuller Ave have accessible units?
No, 250 W Fuller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 250 W Fuller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 W Fuller Ave has units with dishwashers.

