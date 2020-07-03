250 W Fuller Ave

Amenities

Remodeled 1 bedroom in a Prime location. Come see it! Offering lease end date of 8/31/2020 or 4/26/2021 - $875 Remodeled, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit! Hardwood floors,open kitchen featuring a beautiful backsplash, fully loaded with stainless steel appliances. Prime Location. Pet Policy: Cat OK with $100 non-refundable pet fee. Sorry, no dogs. Additional screening criteria: Standard. Parking: Resident only permit parking. Laundry: Laundry on site. Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, AC. First Floor Tenants pay electric. Landlord pays heat, water & trash.