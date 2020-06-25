All apartments in St. Paul
220 Marshall Ave Apt 4

220 Marshall Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

220 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Location Location Location! This Vibrant and Hip Condo is Located Conveniently within Minutes of Downtown St Paul, Mpls, and Airports. Easy Commutes to Work, Travel and Fun! Walk to Downtown St Paul for a Night Out, Dinner or Work. Explore All the Areas Coffee Shops, Restaurants, and Shopping with a Quick Walk from Home. Located on the Main Floor-Rear Corner -Best Location in the building! Overlooking the Private Common Yard. A Secluded Feeling with all the Conveniences of Living in a Vibrant City.

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com
(RLNE5041608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have any available units?
220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have?
Some of 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 currently offering any rent specials?
220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 is pet friendly.
Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 offer parking?
Yes, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 offers parking.
Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have a pool?
Yes, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 has a pool.
Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have accessible units?
No, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Marshall Ave Apt 4 has units with dishwashers.
