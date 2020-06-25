220 Marshall Ave Apt 4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Location Location Location! This Vibrant and Hip Condo is Located Conveniently within Minutes of Downtown St Paul, Mpls, and Airports. Easy Commutes to Work, Travel and Fun! Walk to Downtown St Paul for a Night Out, Dinner or Work. Explore All the Areas Coffee Shops, Restaurants, and Shopping with a Quick Walk from Home. Located on the Main Floor-Rear Corner -Best Location in the building! Overlooking the Private Common Yard. A Secluded Feeling with all the Conveniences of Living in a Vibrant City.



CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com

CONTACT THIS EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS: na7415260@gmail.com



(RLNE5041608)