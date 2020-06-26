1895 Portland Ave

Amenities
Gem! Rare Find! Always wanted to live in the upgraded unit? First floor of duplex with 2 bedrooms & 1 remodeled bathroom, living room & formal dining room. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with soapstone countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood built in cabinets. Fireplace (decorative purposes only). NO pets please. NO smoking. Private washing machine and dryer for exclusive use.
Conveniently located within five miles of both downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul. Enjoy city life and walk to the grocery store, shops on Grand Avenue, Selby and Marshall, movie theater, bike routes and Mississippi River paths.
Monthly rent month
12 month lease with credit check.
Tenant pays electric & heat.
Landlord pays water/sewer/trash.