St. Paul, MN
1895 Portland Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

1895 Portland Ave

1895 Portland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1895 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Gem! Rare Find! Always wanted to live in the upgraded unit? First floor of duplex with 2 bedrooms & 1 remodeled bathroom, living room & formal dining room. Remodeled eat-in kitchen with soapstone countertops. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood built in cabinets. Fireplace (decorative purposes only). NO pets please. NO smoking. Private washing machine and dryer for exclusive use.

Conveniently located within five miles of both downtown Minneapolis and downtown Saint Paul. Enjoy city life and walk to the grocery store, shops on Grand Avenue, Selby and Marshall, movie theater, bike routes and Mississippi River paths.

Monthly rent month
12 month lease with credit check.
Tenant pays electric & heat.
Landlord pays water/sewer/trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1895 Portland Ave have any available units?
1895 Portland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1895 Portland Ave have?
Some of 1895 Portland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1895 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1895 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1895 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1895 Portland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1895 Portland Ave offer parking?
No, 1895 Portland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1895 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1895 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1895 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 1895 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1895 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1895 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1895 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1895 Portland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
