1831 Orange Ave E
Last updated July 29 2019 at 4:25 PM

1831 Orange Ave E

1831 Orange Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Orange Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22f846f07b ---- This side by side duplex in St.Paul is BEING UPDATED - fresh paint. Hardwood floors throughout and new flooring in the kitchen. Main Level has a kitchen, dining room and living room. Upper Level has 2 bedrooms with a full bathroom. Unfinished basement with plenty of storage and laundry. The property comes with fenced in yard. Washer and dryer included. Residents handle all lawn and snow care. Residents pay ONLY Gas and Electric. Detached garage is available for $75/month. Pets welcome with additional deposit and owner approval. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or better, Home is not Section 8 Approved. Professionally managed home. $150 lease signing fee & application process takes less than 48 hours on most homes. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Orange Ave E have any available units?
1831 Orange Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Orange Ave E have?
Some of 1831 Orange Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Orange Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Orange Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Orange Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Orange Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Orange Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Orange Ave E offers parking.
Does 1831 Orange Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 Orange Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Orange Ave E have a pool?
No, 1831 Orange Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Orange Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1831 Orange Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Orange Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Orange Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

