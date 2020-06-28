All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

1422 Desoto Street · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Desoto Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath in Payne-Phalen! - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath now available in Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, featuring freshly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new carpet and fresh paint throughout!

Enjoy a spacious deck overlooking Arlington/Arkwright Park across the street, as well as a finished family room in the lower level, along with a finished 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room, in addition to extra storage space.

Tenants pay all utilities and handle all exterior care (lawn and snow removal). NOTE: There is no off-street parking at this property.

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5130590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 DeSoto St have any available units?
1422 DeSoto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 DeSoto St have?
Some of 1422 DeSoto St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 DeSoto St currently offering any rent specials?
1422 DeSoto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 DeSoto St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1422 DeSoto St is pet friendly.
Does 1422 DeSoto St offer parking?
Yes, 1422 DeSoto St offers parking.
Does 1422 DeSoto St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 DeSoto St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 DeSoto St have a pool?
No, 1422 DeSoto St does not have a pool.
Does 1422 DeSoto St have accessible units?
No, 1422 DeSoto St does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 DeSoto St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 DeSoto St does not have units with dishwashers.
