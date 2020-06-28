1422 DeSoto St

Amenities

Wonderfully Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath in Payne-Phalen! - Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath now available in Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, featuring freshly updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, new carpet and fresh paint throughout!



Enjoy a spacious deck overlooking Arlington/Arkwright Park across the street, as well as a finished family room in the lower level, along with a finished 3rd bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry room, in addition to extra storage space.



Tenants pay all utilities and handle all exterior care (lawn and snow removal). NOTE: There is no off-street parking at this property.



Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



