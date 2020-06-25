All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:29 AM

1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105

1390 Carling Drive · (612) 298-6519
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1390 Carling Drive, St. Paul, MN 55108
Energy Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 523 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Studio Available August 1, Great Layout, Storage, Walkout to Patio, Underground Parking, Heat/Water/Trash Included! - Studio available August 1 off Energy Park Drive in St. Paul. Open floor plan and great setup for a studio. The bedroom connects to the full bathroom and is walled on three sides. The bathroom has a good amount of storage and large tub. The hallway closets have a lot of shelving making the most efficient use of the space. There's a walkout from the living room to the patio. The patio overlooks the landscaped courtyard.
There is laundry in the building but not in unit. This condo includes one underground parking space.

Up to two cats are okay with a $50/month pet fee per. Sorry no dogs.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Rent includes water/sewer, trash, gas and association dues
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4891092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

