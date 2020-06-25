Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

1390 Carling Dr, Unit 105 Available 08/01/20 Studio Available August 1, Great Layout, Storage, Walkout to Patio, Underground Parking, Heat/Water/Trash Included! - Studio available August 1 off Energy Park Drive in St. Paul. Open floor plan and great setup for a studio. The bedroom connects to the full bathroom and is walled on three sides. The bathroom has a good amount of storage and large tub. The hallway closets have a lot of shelving making the most efficient use of the space. There's a walkout from the living room to the patio. The patio overlooks the landscaped courtyard.

There is laundry in the building but not in unit. This condo includes one underground parking space.



Up to two cats are okay with a $50/month pet fee per. Sorry no dogs.

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Rent includes water/sewer, trash, gas and association dues

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Dogs Allowed



