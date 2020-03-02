All apartments in St. Paul
136 Isabel St W

136 Isabel Street East · No Longer Available
Location

136 Isabel Street East, St. Paul, MN 55107
Concord - Robert

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1100 - Great 2 Bed/1 Bath with 10+ foot ceilings and in unit laundry near downtown St Paul. Big master and living room. Close to lots of great restaurants / bars. Easy access to 52/94/35E. Cheap utilities.

Unit is available now.

Open House this Saturday (4/27) from 2 - 4 and Sunday (4/28) from 11 - 12.

Rent requirements:
3x monthly rent and 600 credit score.
Deposit is $1100 with Year Lease, Rent covers water/trash. Tenant responsible for electric.
Only small dogs allowed, sorry no cats. $250 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Isabel St W have any available units?
136 Isabel St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 136 Isabel St W currently offering any rent specials?
136 Isabel St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Isabel St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Isabel St W is pet friendly.
Does 136 Isabel St W offer parking?
Yes, 136 Isabel St W offers parking.
Does 136 Isabel St W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 Isabel St W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Isabel St W have a pool?
No, 136 Isabel St W does not have a pool.
Does 136 Isabel St W have accessible units?
No, 136 Isabel St W does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Isabel St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Isabel St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Isabel St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Isabel St W does not have units with air conditioning.
