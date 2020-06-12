/
forest lake
12 Apartments for rent in Forest Lake, MN📍
8615 215th st n Forest lake
8615 215th Street North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,110
2012 sqft
8615 215th st n Forest lake Available 07/01/20 Rare Forest Lake schools and FL lake view 4 bed property available for lease!!! - Come check out this amazing new rental in Forest lake schools! Has views of the lake, boasts 4 beds, 2 baths! 2 beds
20445 Everton Trail North
20445 Everton Trail North, Forest Lake, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3470 sqft
Hard to find 4 br's on one level with an impressively large master bedroom. Large master bath with 2 large walk in closets. Open modern flowing floor plan with main floor laundry, dining room and office.
22484 Evergreen Circle
22484 Evergreen Circle, Forest Lake, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2298 sqft
21021 Juno Avenue North
21021 Juno Avenue North, Forest Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,495
900 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Beaches all closed? No problem! Love to go boating or fishing? This one-level lakefront property is the perfect place to unwind after a long day or to build memories for a lifetime. 1/2 hour from the Twin Cities.
4553 Victor Path Unit 5
4553 Victor Path, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1682 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/2BA Hugo town home located in a quiet community. Spacious, sunny open floor plan main level with hardwood floors, bright and beautiful kitchen with all the amenities including center island for additional space and dining area.
4811 Education Drive N
4811 Education Dr N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Available now!! This updated 2br/1.5ba townhome is in the perfect location situated within close proximity to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants and much more.
5927 131st Court N
5927 131st Ct N, Hugo, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
4046 sqft
Wow, Brand New Construction for rent. Attention to detail you love, this home touts a state of the art, two story indoor court tucked behind the 3 car garage.
13073 Fondant Trail N
13073 Fondant Trl N, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1687 sqft
Brand New rambler with open floor plan.Every detail was carefully selected & quality crafted.
5776 130th Lane N
5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
3409 sqft
This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience.
4870 Otter lake road
4870 Otter Lake Road, White Bear Lake, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1775 sqft
4870 Otter lake road Available 06/15/20 BEAUTIFUL WHITE BEAR LAKE HOME NESTLED ON WOODED LOT WITH WILDLIFE, PEACEFULNESS, AND PRIVACY! - Another beautiful listing from Sammi and the Dreamteam! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity! Your secret
658 Town Center Drive
658 Town Center Pkwy, Lino Lakes, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1643 sqft
3+ bedroom 3 bath townhome built in 2019, open floor plan, stainless appliances, convenient Lino Lakes location. 2 car garage, front porch and deck off back.
190 Shetland Lane
190 Shetland Lane, Lino Lakes, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1684 sqft
Spacious townhouse with open layout and plenty of natural light! Kitchen with tons of storage and a nice sized pantry. 3 large bedrooms on one level. Large master w/ huge walk-in closet. Amazing patio in back. Outstanding Centennial Schools.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Forest Lake, the median rent is $705 for a studio, $870 for a 1-bedroom, $1,097 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,554 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Forest Lake, check out our monthly Forest Lake Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Forest Lake area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Forest Lake from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
