1304 Margaret St

This charming 3 bedroom/ 2 bath in St Paul was recently updated to all stainless steel appliances. This home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen walks out to a back patio space with fenced in yard that's great for entertaining. Tenant will have access to 2 garage spots. Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, electric, and gas owner pays trash. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.