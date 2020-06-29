All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:12 AM

1304 Margaret St

1304 East Margaret Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 East Margaret Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This charming 3 bedroom/ 2 bath in St Paul was recently updated to all stainless steel appliances. This home has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen walks out to a back patio space with fenced in yard that's great for entertaining. Tenant will have access to 2 garage spots. Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, electric, and gas owner pays trash. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Margaret St have any available units?
1304 Margaret St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Margaret St have?
Some of 1304 Margaret St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Margaret St currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Margaret St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Margaret St pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Margaret St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1304 Margaret St offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Margaret St offers parking.
Does 1304 Margaret St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Margaret St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Margaret St have a pool?
No, 1304 Margaret St does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Margaret St have accessible units?
No, 1304 Margaret St does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Margaret St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Margaret St does not have units with dishwashers.
