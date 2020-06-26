All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1264 Grand Ave

1264 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1264 Grand Ave Available 09/16/19 1264 Grand Ave - Looking for a great place to live in St. Paul? Look no further than 1264 Grand Ave! Close to shops and restaurants of Grand Ave, this immaculate 5 bedroom/3 bathrooms features amazing historical charm with updated modern features.

The main floor features an updated kitchen with new countertops and cabinets. It also has high-end stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room with a wood burning fireplace, dining room, 3 of the 5 bedrooms. The house also has an amazing master suite on the top floor with a unique and original bathroom. The master suite has great storage that this hidden. It also gets a lot of light due to the skylights.

The basement is finished with a living space, bedroom and bathroom. The basement also has a laundry room with a topnotch stackable washer and dryer. The house comes with a two car garage and a great fenced back yard with a deck.

Close to our fitness center and community room this house is a can't miss!

*Pet Policy: We allow cats with a deposit of $200 and a monthly fee of $30 per cat with a maximum of two cats per apartment for $50. This property does not allow pet dogs.

*Residents are responsible for utilities.

Give our office a call at 651-224-1234 to set up your Leasing Consultation today!

(RLNE2949228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Grand Ave have any available units?
1264 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1264 Grand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Grand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1264 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 Grand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1264 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1264 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
