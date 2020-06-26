Amenities

1264 Grand Ave Available 09/16/19 1264 Grand Ave - Looking for a great place to live in St. Paul? Look no further than 1264 Grand Ave! Close to shops and restaurants of Grand Ave, this immaculate 5 bedroom/3 bathrooms features amazing historical charm with updated modern features.



The main floor features an updated kitchen with new countertops and cabinets. It also has high-end stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room with a wood burning fireplace, dining room, 3 of the 5 bedrooms. The house also has an amazing master suite on the top floor with a unique and original bathroom. The master suite has great storage that this hidden. It also gets a lot of light due to the skylights.



The basement is finished with a living space, bedroom and bathroom. The basement also has a laundry room with a topnotch stackable washer and dryer. The house comes with a two car garage and a great fenced back yard with a deck.



Close to our fitness center and community room this house is a can't miss!



*Pet Policy: We allow cats with a deposit of $200 and a monthly fee of $30 per cat with a maximum of two cats per apartment for $50. This property does not allow pet dogs.



*Residents are responsible for utilities.



Give our office a call at 651-224-1234 to set up your Leasing Consultation today!



