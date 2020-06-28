All apartments in St. Paul
1256 Jefferson Ave
1256 Jefferson Ave

1256 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1256 Jefferson Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom + den, 2 Bathroom home in St Paul near the University of St Thomas. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 1 finished level with a finished basement and a heated garage! The main level vaulted entry foyer features beautiful hardwood floors, beautiful stain glass windows and a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The charming dining room features beautiful stain glass french doors and built ins. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator/freezer & microwave. The upstairs bathroom has a tub and shower. The lower level features a separate tiled Jacuzzi tub with dimmer control & ventilation fan, as well as heated tile flooring in both the Jacuzzi room and the downstairs bathroom. The laundry room has a full size washer and dryer with plenty of storage and counter space. The outside has a wood deck and concrete patio space for entertaining or relaxing. A true gold mine is the heated garage with epoxy finished flooring and built in counters and shelf space for handy work.

This lease will go through 3/31/2021 minimum and owner would like a lease through 6/30/2021.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.

Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet or yearly $250 pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.

Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
