1256 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom + den, 2 Bathroom home in St Paul near the University of St Thomas. This one will go fast! This beautiful home features 1 finished level with a finished basement and a heated garage! The main level vaulted entry foyer features beautiful hardwood floors, beautiful stain glass windows and a gas fireplace and ceiling fan. The charming dining room features beautiful stain glass french doors and built ins. The kitchen includes a dishwasher, gas range, refrigerator/freezer & microwave. The upstairs bathroom has a tub and shower. The lower level features a separate tiled Jacuzzi tub with dimmer control & ventilation fan, as well as heated tile flooring in both the Jacuzzi room and the downstairs bathroom. The laundry room has a full size washer and dryer with plenty of storage and counter space. The outside has a wood deck and concrete patio space for entertaining or relaxing. A true gold mine is the heated garage with epoxy finished flooring and built in counters and shelf space for handy work.



This lease will go through 3/31/2021 minimum and owner would like a lease through 6/30/2021.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for both lawn care and snow removal.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application.



Pets are accepted with a $25 monthly pet rent per pet or yearly $250 pet rent per pet as well as a pet application. The application is $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet if approved.*Dog restriction below.



Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog, so speak with the leasing agent prior to making application. All pets are subject to pet rent. There is a limit to the number of pets in one household.



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890