1252 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit parking garage

Historic home in Macalester-Groveland neighborhood with 3 bed/1 bath all on the same level. The home features new siding/roofing, newly finished hardwood floors, painted trim, a large kitchen, and a private backyard with a bonfire pit and raised garden bed. The square footage does not include the large basement with washer/dryer and plenty of shelving/storage space as well as the 2+ car heated garage with a full workbench. The home is located on a no thoroughfare street and therefore feels extremely private but is notably one block away from Grand Avenue with nearby grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and other retailers.



Lease Details: Preference given to tenants open to 6 or 18 month lease. Potential tenant required to complete background and credit check. Tenant to pay for all utilities and carry renter's insurance.