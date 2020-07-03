All apartments in St. Paul
1252 Lincoln Ave
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:08 AM

1252 Lincoln Ave

1252 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1252 Lincoln Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
garage
Historic home in Macalester-Groveland neighborhood with 3 bed/1 bath all on the same level. The home features new siding/roofing, newly finished hardwood floors, painted trim, a large kitchen, and a private backyard with a bonfire pit and raised garden bed. The square footage does not include the large basement with washer/dryer and plenty of shelving/storage space as well as the 2+ car heated garage with a full workbench. The home is located on a no thoroughfare street and therefore feels extremely private but is notably one block away from Grand Avenue with nearby grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants and other retailers.

Lease Details: Preference given to tenants open to 6 or 18 month lease. Potential tenant required to complete background and credit check. Tenant to pay for all utilities and carry renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
1252 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 1252 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1252 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1252 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1252 Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 1252 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1252 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 1252 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1252 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 1252 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.

