Last updated June 25 2020 at 4:30 AM

1231 St Clair Avenue - 9

1231 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a smoke free building with a lighted parking area, laundry facility, storage closets and locked entrances with controlled entry system. Outstanding dining, shopping, recreation and entertainment all located nearby! Convenient access to downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis, numerous universities, parks, bus lines and running/biking paths along the Mississippi River. We are located near the University of St. Thomas and Macalester College(s). Also near lots of food and entertainment on Grand Avenue.
10 unit Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have any available units?
1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have?
Some of 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 offers parking.
Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have a pool?
No, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have accessible units?
No, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 St Clair Avenue - 9 does not have units with dishwashers.

