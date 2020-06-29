1144 Raleigh Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 4 bedrooms Duplex is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care ncluded! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!



Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly



5 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit in St Paul Near the U of M St. Paul Campus. Great Central location in the cities! This unit includes off street parking spot, dishwasher, a/c, spacious layout, 24 hour emergency maintenance, subleasing options, pet friendly, online payment, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and spacious basement.Laundry in building.