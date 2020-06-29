All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 18 2019 at 11:52 PM

1144 Raleigh Street

1144 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Raleigh Street, St. Paul, MN 55108
St. Anthony

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great home allows you to live to the U of MN and enjoy everything that has to do with this campus. This 4 bedrooms Duplex is yours to live in, in the 2020-2021 School year! Tenants pay all utilities, Lawn care ncluded! Pets welcome with monthly pet rent and damage deposit. SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out. GO GOPHERS!

Locations: Several options in Dinkytown, Como, Stadium Village, Marcy Holmes and West Bank U of M Pet Friendly

5 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex unit in St Paul Near the U of M St. Paul Campus. Great Central location in the cities! This unit includes off street parking spot, dishwasher, a/c, spacious layout, 24 hour emergency maintenance, subleasing options, pet friendly, online payment, hardwood floors, updated kitchen and spacious basement.Laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Raleigh Street have any available units?
1144 Raleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1144 Raleigh Street have?
Some of 1144 Raleigh Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Raleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Raleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Raleigh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Raleigh Street is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Raleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Raleigh Street offers parking.
Does 1144 Raleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Raleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Raleigh Street have a pool?
No, 1144 Raleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Raleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 1144 Raleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Raleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1144 Raleigh Street has units with dishwashers.

