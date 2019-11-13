All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1041 5th Street E

1041 5th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

1041 5th Street East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath house in St. Paul - This is an beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house located in highly sought after neighborhood in St. Paul. Close to highway 94 and Metro State!

The house features beautiful hardwood floors, gorgeous built in cabinets, large lower level office, updated bathrooms, and much more! Set up a showing now - This won't last long!

**You can send a tour request by replying directly to this post!

Please note
No evictions, UDs or judgments
No felonies

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4684596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 5th Street E have any available units?
1041 5th Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1041 5th Street E currently offering any rent specials?
1041 5th Street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 5th Street E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 5th Street E is pet friendly.
Does 1041 5th Street E offer parking?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not offer parking.
Does 1041 5th Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 5th Street E have a pool?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not have a pool.
Does 1041 5th Street E have accessible units?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 5th Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1041 5th Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1041 5th Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
