Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

1030 Manvel Street

Location

1030 Manvel Street, St. Paul, MN 55114
St. Anthony

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7e61707017 ----
Property Details:

-New Appliances

-Newly Remodeled Bathroom

-Fenced in Backyard With Deck

-Hardwood Floors

-Ample Closet Space

-Neutral Paint Colors

-Laundry On-site

-Off Street Parking

-Minnesota Native Plant Garden

-Conveniently Located Near University of Minnesota, Many Parks and Restaurants.

-Easy Access to Hwy 280, Hwy 94

-FREE ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER/SEWER, TRASH< AND LAWN/SNOW CARE!! VERY RARE!

Lease Terms:

1. 12 months or longer lease term

2.$50 application fee per person over the age of 18

3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.

4. Tenant paid utilities: phone, internet, and cable

5. Pets under 25 lbs conditional upon owner approval and additional non refundable deposit.

6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.

7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance please see Agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Manvel Street have any available units?
1030 Manvel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Manvel Street have?
Some of 1030 Manvel Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Manvel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Manvel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Manvel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Manvel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Manvel Street offer parking?
No, 1030 Manvel Street does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Manvel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Manvel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Manvel Street have a pool?
No, 1030 Manvel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Manvel Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 Manvel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Manvel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Manvel Street does not have units with dishwashers.

