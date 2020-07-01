1030 Manvel Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Property Details:



-New Appliances



-Newly Remodeled Bathroom



-Fenced in Backyard With Deck



-Hardwood Floors



-Ample Closet Space



-Neutral Paint Colors



-Laundry On-site



-Off Street Parking



-Minnesota Native Plant Garden



-Conveniently Located Near University of Minnesota, Many Parks and Restaurants.



-Easy Access to Hwy 280, Hwy 94



-FREE ELECTRICITY, GAS, WATER/SEWER, TRASH< AND LAWN/SNOW CARE!! VERY RARE!



Lease Terms:



1. 12 months or longer lease term



2.$50 application fee per person over the age of 18



3. This property is NOT section 8 approved.



4. Tenant paid utilities: phone, internet, and cable



5. Pets under 25 lbs conditional upon owner approval and additional non refundable deposit.



6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application.



7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.



?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance please see Agent for more details.