All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1002 4th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1002 4th St E
Last updated February 12 2020 at 10:25 PM

1002 4th St E

1002 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1002 East 4th Street, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**$500 Credit with a February Lease Signing & Move In**
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bathroom home with large windows that let in lots of natural light, built in cabinetry in the dining room, and a large master bedroom! Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs, and the third bedroom is on the main level. This property also has a fenced in back and front yard, a 3 seasons porch, and a one car detached garage! No more shoveling snow off your car!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/BhmoMU0rN5k

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 4th St E have any available units?
1002 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1002 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
1002 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 4th St E pet-friendly?
No, 1002 4th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1002 4th St E offer parking?
Yes, 1002 4th St E offers parking.
Does 1002 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 4th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 4th St E have a pool?
No, 1002 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 1002 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 1002 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 4th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 4th St E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1242
1242 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law