1002 4th St E

patio / balcony garage some paid utils

**$500 Credit with a February Lease Signing & Move In**

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 1/4 bathroom home with large windows that let in lots of natural light, built in cabinetry in the dining room, and a large master bedroom! Two of the bedrooms are located upstairs, and the third bedroom is on the main level. This property also has a fenced in back and front yard, a 3 seasons porch, and a one car detached garage! No more shoveling snow off your car!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/BhmoMU0rN5k



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet not accepted, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,245, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,245, Available Now

