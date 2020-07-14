Town & Country Apartments

Amenities
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Town & Country Apts offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments of size 260 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Historic Building, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.