St. Paul, MN
Town & Country Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Town & Country Apartments

2214 Marshall Avenue · (651) 571-4912
Location

2214 Marshall Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Merriam Park West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$785

Studio · 1 Bath · 260 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Jul 31

$785

Studio · 1 Bath · 260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town & Country Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free community
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Town & Country Apts is located at 2214 Marshall Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Town & Country Apts offers Studio to 1 bedroom apartments of size 260 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, High Speed Internet, Historic Building, Laundry Facilities, On-Site Management and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55104 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Non-domestic cats.
Parking Details: On-street parking.
Storage Details: Storage units available $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town & Country Apartments have any available units?
Town & Country Apartments has 2 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Town & Country Apartments have?
Some of Town & Country Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town & Country Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Town & Country Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town & Country Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Town & Country Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Town & Country Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Town & Country Apartments offers parking.
Does Town & Country Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Town & Country Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Town & Country Apartments have a pool?
No, Town & Country Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Town & Country Apartments have accessible units?
No, Town & Country Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Town & Country Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Town & Country Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
