1060 Van Dyke - 114

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Modern 1 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. The unit is complete with polished concrete floors, a modern open kitchen, large windows, and an open concept living space. This first floor unit with private entrance is dog friendly!



Rent Includes Water and Heat.

Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building along with bike storage.

Cats and dogs welcome. Dogs allowed on first floor only. $100 non-refundable pet fee. $25/mo per pet.

$40/mo for assigned parking space.

$35/mo A/C Rental (Optional, in summer months).

1060 Van Dyke is an updated Mid Century Style building in the heart of West Village, steps from Red Hook, Detroit Vegan Soul, Sister Pie, Marrow, Detroit Body Garage and more! Convenient to I-94 and I-75 it is just minutes from Belle Isle, Eastern Market, Downtown and Midtown.