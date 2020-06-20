All apartments in Detroit
Find more places like 1060 Van Dyke - 114.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Detroit, MI
/
1060 Van Dyke - 114
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1060 Van Dyke - 114

1060 Van Dyke Street · (313) 488-3642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Detroit
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1060 Van Dyke Street, Detroit, MI 48214
Butzel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Modern 1 bedroom centrally located in the beautiful West Village neighborhood. The unit is complete with polished concrete floors, a modern open kitchen, large windows, and an open concept living space. This first floor unit with private entrance is dog friendly!

Rent Includes Water and Heat.
Coin operated laundry is located in the basement of the building along with bike storage.
Cats and dogs welcome. Dogs allowed on first floor only. $100 non-refundable pet fee. $25/mo per pet.
$40/mo for assigned parking space.
$35/mo A/C Rental (Optional, in summer months).
1060 Van Dyke is an updated Mid Century Style building in the heart of West Village, steps from Red Hook, Detroit Vegan Soul, Sister Pie, Marrow, Detroit Body Garage and more! Convenient to I-94 and I-75 it is just minutes from Belle Isle, Eastern Market, Downtown and Midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have any available units?
1060 Van Dyke - 114 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have?
Some of 1060 Van Dyke - 114's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Van Dyke - 114 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Van Dyke - 114 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Van Dyke - 114 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 does offer parking.
Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have a pool?
No, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 does not have a pool.
Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have accessible units?
No, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Van Dyke - 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Van Dyke - 114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1060 Van Dyke - 114?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr
Detroit, MI 48226
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard
Detroit, MI 48202
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St
Detroit, MI 48201
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Village of Hyde Park
2 Lafayette Plaisance Street
Detroit, MI 48207
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St
Detroit, MI 48207
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd
Detroit, MI 48226

Similar Pages

Detroit 1 BedroomsDetroit 2 Bedrooms
Detroit Apartments with ParkingDetroit Pet Friendly Places
Detroit Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MI
Westland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MI
Rochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DetroitUniversity
Central

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesWayne State University
Wayne County Community College DistrictMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity