Odenton, MD
237 EDGE CREEK LANE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

237 EDGE CREEK LANE

237 Edge Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

237 Edge Creek Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Great home with 3 baths and neutral carpets. Easy to show and ready for tenant with 650 credit score. Owner takes pride in this home. NO Pets and no smokers Owner possibly changing carpet

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have any available units?
237 EDGE CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 237 EDGE CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
237 EDGE CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 EDGE CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
