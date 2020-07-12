Apartment List
/
MD
/
odenton
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

221 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Odenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,682
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,454
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
57 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
31 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1662 sqft
LOCATION IS EXCEPTIONAL !!!Back on market after painting and new flooring HURRY WILL NOT LAST Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in July. Community Pool, side walks, play areas.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2438 JOSTABERRY WAY
2438 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE 8/31/20 or maybe a few days sooner. Open floor plan Winchester garage townhome in highly desirable Chapel Grove available! Carpet 4 years old. 3 bedroom 3.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
808 MERICREST WAY
808 Mericrest Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brick front town home located in the Chapel Grove community of Odenton. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, two family rooms, a large kitchen with a gas fireplace and a large bump out.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2497 AMBER ORCHARD CT E #203
2497 Amber Orchard Court East, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
We have 3 qualified applications. Will update when applicant is accepted. Beautiful & spacious condo in popular Piney Orchard. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sunroom/den, huge kitchen with modern appliances and pantry.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1638 BENOLI COURT
1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3bdrm 2.5 baths and Family Room with walk out to back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
971 FALL CIRCLE WAY
971 Fall Circle Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
LOVELY 3/4 BR HOME WITH FENCED REAR YARD IN FOUR SEASONS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1328 PASSAGE DRIVE
1328 Passage Drive, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Extremely well maintained home in Maple Ridge. Outstanding well appointed kitchen. Updated with oak cabinets,double sink, and tasteful granite counter. Wood floors are very handsome on the main level. Tons of natural light.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
947 ARKBLACK TER
947 Arkblack Terrace, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Stunning end unit brickfront townhouse in Chapel Grove. Great location with easy access to majorcommuter routes. HUGE living rm. Island Kit open to DR & Sun Rm (or bkfst rm).MBR w/Superbath & Sitting Rm. Sunny LL w/FR & bump-out den.

1 of 42

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2405 JOSTABERRY WAY
2405 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful spacious town home with 2400st. All 3 levels are above ground. Sunny and bright. Gleaming hardwood at lower level foyer. Also in main level living room and dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite top.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2496 JOSTABERRY WAY
2496 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
NO MORE SHOWINGS- MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED>>>>>>PET FRIENDLY ! Well maintained luxury 3 bedroom/3.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8708 ASPEN GROVE COURT
8708 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
*Available Sept 1 or later* This 2 level townhome with 2 master suites is situated in sought after Piney Orchard. Wood floor throughout main level, carpeting on 2nd floor. Upper level cathedral ceilings,deck off the main level backs to trees.
Results within 1 mile of Odenton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Odenton, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Odenton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOdenton 3 BedroomsOdenton Accessible ApartmentsOdenton Apartments under $1,400Odenton Apartments under $1,600
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with BalconyOdenton Apartments with GarageOdenton Apartments with GymOdenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOdenton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Odenton Apartments with ParkingOdenton Apartments with PoolOdenton Apartments with Washer-DryerOdenton Dog Friendly ApartmentsOdenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College