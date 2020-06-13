/
/
gambrills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Gambrills, MD📍
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
202 JENNY GAY CT
202 Jenny Gay Court, Gambrills, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Enjoy Social Distancing with Suburban Convenience. Large 6400 sq ft on Beautiful Wooded 1.61 acre lot! Private 28 Home Community just minutes from Annapolis, Baltimore and DC. This Open Floor Plan Home caters to Every Family Members Needs.
Results within 1 mile of Gambrills
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
South Gate
8 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
South Gate
Contact for Availability
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
478 west ct
478 West Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated Unit off I-97&MD100/Close to Fort Meade - Property Id: 278500 Spacious 4bedroom with a full finish basement. Updated kitchen and bathrooms. Ready to move in on JUNE 1st . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed
1 of 15
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
600 HARPERS MILL ROAD
600 Harpers Mill Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Time to sit back and relax, you have found your perfect new home in Millersville, Maryland! We are just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore which allows us to be in the heart of just about everything.
Results within 5 miles of Gambrills
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ferndale
10 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gambrills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Gambrills area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gambrills from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDStevensville, MDFerndale, MDCoral Hills, MDChester, MD