156 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD

15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,682
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
20 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
57 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
32 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
2438 JOSTABERRY WAY
2438 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
AVAILABLE 8/31/20 or maybe a few days sooner. Open floor plan Winchester garage townhome in highly desirable Chapel Grove available! Carpet 4 years old. 3 bedroom 3.

1 Unit Available
1638 BENOLI COURT
1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3bdrm 2.5 baths and Family Room with walk out to back yard.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT
1921 Tuckahoe Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2185 sqft
Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Beautiful! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.

1 Unit Available
Odenton
2496 JOSTABERRY WAY
2496 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
NO MORE SHOWINGS- MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED>>>>>>PET FRIENDLY ! Well maintained luxury 3 bedroom/3.
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
1 Unit Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.

1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.

1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.

1 Unit Available
1132 RED HAWK WAY
1132 Red Hawk Way, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Only 4 years old! Within biking distance from from Ft Meade base. This property has 3 levels and a den on the lower level that can be used as a guest bedroom if needed. Close to Baltimore, Annapolis, DC, NSA.

1 Unit Available
1116 SOHO CT
1116 Soho Court, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
Spacious townhome. 3 bedrooms up. 1 bedroom/den in basement. 3 1/2 baths. Walk- out basement to fenced in yard. Large kitchen with table for family gathering. non smoker. Small Pet case by case approx 25 lbs. Pet rent $25 per mont.

1 Unit Available
1553 Ellsworth Avenue
1553 Ellsworth Avenue, Crofton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
1553 Ellsworth Avenue Available 07/17/20 Upgraded 4 bed 3 bath on the Golf Course - This delightful four-bedroom home spans 2200 square feet with two TOP NOTCH finished levels, and lots of storage in the basement.

