3 bedroom apartments
229 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 Renovated and beautiful 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1214 Form Court
1214 Form Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1514 sqft
1214 Form Court Available 08/17/20 Large 3 Bedroom Duplex- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level duplex in sought after Four Seasons community in Odenton. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths Fully equipped, large eat-in kitchen, with pantry. Gas fireplace in living room.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1662 sqft
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8724 PINE MEADOWS DRIVE
8724 Pine Meadows Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Piney Orchard Rental. 3 Big Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & main level powder room. Fully finished walk-out basement. Master suite w/cathedral ceilings & private bath. 2 Big Family rooms & Eat-in-kitchen. Deck off kitchen. 3 finished levels.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8006 ORCHARD GROVE ROAD
8006 Orchard Grove Road, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2501 sqft
Live in luxury! 2016 3BR/2.
1 Unit Available
307 ASSEMBLY POINT COURT
307 Assembly Point Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1612 sqft
Fantastic rental in Seven Oaks! Town home has updated, hardwoods . 3 beds, 2 baths. Master bedroom is entire 3rd floor. Spacious master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Laundry on bedroom level.
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2468 IVY LANDING WAY
2468 Ivy Landing Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2204 sqft
Gorgeous, highly sought after Piney Orchard townhome with a 3 story extension for a massive amount of extra living space. This home has been freshly painted a lovely trendy gray tone throughout.
1 Unit Available
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE
226 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2160 sqft
Owner occupied and in excellent condition. Available mid July. Convenient location to Fort Meade and close to restaurants and stores. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with walkout. New carpeting on second floor.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
801 THICKET COURT
801 Thicket Court, Odenton, MD
Very elegant home w/2 MASTER SUITES. Plus 3 more bedrooms for a total 5 BR,4.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2509 VIVALDI LANE
2509 Vivaldi Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
4065 sqft
How exciting it is! First one living in this gorgeous Brand New NV Homes Monocacy Townhouse in desirable Park View At Turf Valley!! Nestled in prestigious Turf Valley Golf Course Community in Ellicott City.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT
1921 Tuckahoe Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2185 sqft
Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community.
Odenton
1 Unit Available
618 TROUT RUN CT
618 Trout Run Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Really nice town home in the Piney Orchard community. - available now. 3 levels with an attached garage. Open floor plan with large deck and fenced backyard. Property Management listing.
