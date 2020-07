Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar fire pit hot tub new construction

322 Baldwin A home that exudes effortless elegance. Communal spaces that bring out your best. A community that suits your lifestyle and exceeds your expectations. 322 Baldwin bring together incredible interiors, extravagant amenities, and resort-style offerings to create a luxurious life conveniently located minutes away from Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington DC. From your private patio to the fire-lit open-air cabanas alongside the pool, every corner of 322 Baldwin reveals an extraordinary experience. Reaching new goals in the fitness center, day-tripping to the Chesapeake Bay, relaxing at the clubhouse bar-it's all just another normal day in your new life at 322 Baldwin apartment homes.