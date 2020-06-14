121 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 40
1 of 61
1 of 23
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 28
1 of 47
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 51
1 of 28
1 of 45
1 of 10
Few towns can claim they were built because of a railroad. For better or for worse, Odenton, Maryland, is one of them.
Starting out as a railroad village back in 1886, with a population of less than 100 people, Odenton, Maryland has grown into a vibrant, thriving community of more than 30,000 people. This is largely due to the close proximity of Ft. Mead and the NSA (National Security Agency). That's right, watch what you say, the NSA is listening! Ok, not really, but the entire area has a very sophisticated, professional atmosphere to it. This area is literally green, there are trees and rolling hills everywhere. Grab your combat boots or your clodhoppers because this area is full of farms or government and military personnel. White collared professionals and farmer-types alike will feel very at home in Odenton.
Having trouble with Craigslist Odenton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odenton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.