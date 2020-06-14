Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odenton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Last updated June 14
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 14
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Last updated June 13
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

Last updated June 14
Odenton
1 Unit Available
1311 Beltram Court
1311 Beltram Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1054 sqft
Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Rental Home on Quaint Cul De Sac - Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom connected ranch style home located in Odenton, Maryland.

Last updated June 14
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 End unit 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

Last updated June 14
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2 sqft
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2035 ASTILBE WAY
2035 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1662 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 ~ bath townhome in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks. Home has been freshly painted. New engineered flooring in kitchen and breakfast nook. New carpet on stairs and 2nd level bedrooms.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2552 Blue Water Boulevard
2552 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2292 sqft
Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.

Last updated March 9
Odenton
1 Unit Available
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Odenton
Last updated June 14
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1204 sqft
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Last updated June 14
$
35 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,336
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,589
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Last updated June 14
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 14
19 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,361
1631 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 14
29 Units Available
The Villas at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Circle, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,615
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1415 sqft
Picture this tranquil 25-acre gated-community landscaped with manicured greenery, mature trees and meandering pathways. These neo-traditional architecturally-designed Villa apartments have personal attached garages rich in ambiance.
Last updated June 14
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Last updated June 14
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
City Guide for Odenton, MD

Few towns can claim they were built because of a railroad. For better or for worse, Odenton, Maryland, is one of them.

Starting out as a railroad village back in 1886, with a population of less than 100 people, Odenton, Maryland has grown into a vibrant, thriving community of more than 30,000 people. This is largely due to the close proximity of Ft. Mead and the NSA (National Security Agency). That's right, watch what you say, the NSA is listening! Ok, not really, but the entire area has a very sophisticated, professional atmosphere to it. This area is literally green, there are trees and rolling hills everywhere. Grab your combat boots or your clodhoppers because this area is full of farms or government and military personnel. White collared professionals and farmer-types alike will feel very at home in Odenton.

Having trouble with Craigslist Odenton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Odenton, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Odenton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

