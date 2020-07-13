/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 PM
127 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,859
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
57 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
32 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE
2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1662 sqft
LOCATION IS EXCEPTIONAL !!!Back on market after painting and new flooring HURRY WILL NOT LAST Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in July. Community Pool, side walks, play areas.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1638 BENOLI COURT
1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2220 sqft
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3bdrm 2.5 baths and Family Room with walk out to back yard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2106 COMMODORE COURT
2106 Commodore Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1736 sqft
A RENOVATED TOWNHOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO AND HALF BATHROOMS. NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR IN MAIN FLOOR AND SECOND FLOOR. UPGRADED GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTERTOP. BRICK FRONT. DECK BACK TO WOOD. READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8603 WILLOW LEAF LANE
8603 Willow Leaf Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1332 sqft
Move-in Ready! Bright 2-level End Unit Townhome in Piney Orchard featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level open floor plan, slider to Trex deck off kitchen, main level laundry, spacious bedrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8708 ASPEN GROVE COURT
8708 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
*Available Sept 1 or later* This 2 level townhome with 2 master suites is situated in sought after Piney Orchard. Wood floor throughout main level, carpeting on 2nd floor. Upper level cathedral ceilings,deck off the main level backs to trees.
Results within 1 mile of Odenton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,583
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1521 ASHBURNHAM DRIVE
1521 Ashburnham Drive, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2052 sqft
Spacious townhouse in desirable Gulf course community. Three finished levels. Freshly painted, newer hardwood flooring and a deck. The main lvl features laundry room, powder room and a family room that leads out to the backyard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Russett
8185 Scenic Meadow Dr, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1370 sqft
Conveniently located between Washington D.C. and Baltimore for easy commuting. Complex features pool, tennis court, volleyball court, basketball court and communal media room. All homes have in-unit laundry and individual direct access garages.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,750
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Similar Pages
Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOdenton 3 BedroomsOdenton Accessible ApartmentsOdenton Apartments under $1,400Odenton Apartments under $1,600
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with BalconyOdenton Apartments with GarageOdenton Apartments with GymOdenton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOdenton Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD