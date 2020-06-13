214 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
701 HARVEST RUN DRIVE
701 Harvest Run Drive, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1125 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large living/dining area with sliders to the patio. Lots of community amenities and extremely convenient location! Pets case by case but $200 additional non refundable fee per pet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2666 STREAMVIEW DRIVE
2666 Streamview Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2510 sqft
Extremely well kept and updated garage townhouse in the heart of Piney Orchard. The main level offers a cozy family room with gas fireplace and sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2562 Junco Ct
2562 Junco Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2430 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse with amenities - Property Id: 297107 Renovated and beautiful 3BR 2.5BTH with garage located in Piney Orchard neighborhood. Great foyer entry with high ceilings and large space on main level.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
525 SALTOUN
525 Saltoun Avenue, Odenton, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2 sqft
GREAT THREE LEVEL SPLIT, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATHS WITH TILE, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED CIELING, LARGE KITCHEN.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8724 PINE MEADOWS DRIVE
8724 Pine Meadows Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Piney Orchard Rental. 3 Big Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & main level powder room. Fully finished walk-out basement. Master suite w/cathedral ceilings & private bath. 2 Big Family rooms & Eat-in-kitchen. Deck off kitchen. 3 finished levels.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2468 IVY LANDING WAY
2468 Ivy Landing Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2204 sqft
Gorgeous, highly sought after Piney Orchard townhome with a 3 story extension for a massive amount of extra living space. This home has been freshly painted a lovely trendy gray tone throughout.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE
226 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2160 sqft
Owner occupied and in excellent condition. Available mid July. Convenient location to Fort Meade and close to restaurants and stores. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with walkout. New carpeting on second floor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
618 TROUT RUN CT
618 Trout Run Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Really nice town home in the Piney Orchard community. - available now. 3 levels with an attached garage. Open floor plan with large deck and fenced backyard. Property Management listing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2408 FOREST EDGE COURT
2408 Forest Edge Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1077 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Piney Orchard available now! Fire place, open layout, full sized laundry in unit. Vaulted ceilings, covered balcony, freshly painted and ready for move in.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2504 AMBER ORCHARD COURT W
2504 Amber Orchard Court West, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Excellent & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath w/ elevator access in Piney Orchard community. Updated kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan includes a living room & separate dining room. Ample storage & balcony.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
7635 FOUND ARTIFACT DR
7635 Found Artifact Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful home in pristine condition with an open floor plan. Home has many upgrades and is in a 55+ Community. Enjoy relaxing on your deck from the breakfast area that overlooks trees.

1 of 42

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2405 JOSTABERRY WAY
2405 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful spacious town home with 2400st. All 3 levels are above ground. Sunny and bright. Gleaming hardwood at lower level foyer. Also in main level living room and dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite top.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Odenton, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Odenton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

