161 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Odenton, MD

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Odenton
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,459
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
13 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,670
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
33 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
32 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
57 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2497 AMBER ORCHARD CT E #203
2497 Amber Orchard Court East, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
We have 3 qualified applications. Will update when applicant is accepted. Beautiful & spacious condo in popular Piney Orchard. Open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sunroom/den, huge kitchen with modern appliances and pantry.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
703 ORCHARD OVERLOOK
703 Orchard Overlook, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1034 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Piney Orchard. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and balcony. Ample natural light and spacious rooms. Close to Ft. Meade and short commute to DC, Baltimore & Annapolis or Howard County. Many community amenities.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8708 ASPEN GROVE COURT
8708 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
*Available Sept 1 or later* This 2 level townhome with 2 master suites is situated in sought after Piney Orchard. Wood floor throughout main level, carpeting on 2nd floor. Upper level cathedral ceilings,deck off the main level backs to trees.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2660 APRIL DAWN WAY
2660 April Dawn Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2660 APRIL DAWN WAY in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
22 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,578
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
8537 PIONEER DRIVE
8537 Pioneer Drive, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8537 PIONEER DRIVE in Severn. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
8204 DURNESS COURT
8204 Durness Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1032 sqft
Renovated townhouse featuring upgraded kitchen with all new stainless appliances. Beautiful flooring throughout the house and washer/dryer in basement. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in fenced backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
8417 Pioneer Dr
8417 Pioneer Drive, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Remodeled 3 Bed/ 1 Bath Townhouse in Severn,MD - This lovely town home has an open floor plan with combined living/dining hardwood flooring large eat-in kitchen w/w carpet on the second level spacious closets and storage full size w/d in a separate
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
7 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
18 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.

