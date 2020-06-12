/
2 bedroom apartments
142 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Odenton
17 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Odenton
12 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
12 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1041 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
600 ROLLING HILL WALK
600 Rolling Hill Walk, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath top level condo in Lions Gate. Vaulted Ceilings, fireplace. Neutral colors through out home. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.., Breakfast Bar and den. Washer & Dryer in unit, balcony off master bedroom. Professionally Managed
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2408 FOREST EDGE COURT
2408 Forest Edge Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1077 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Piney Orchard available now! Fire place, open layout, full sized laundry in unit. Vaulted ceilings, covered balcony, freshly painted and ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2504 AMBER ORCHARD COURT W
2504 Amber Orchard Court West, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Excellent & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath w/ elevator access in Piney Orchard community. Updated kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan includes a living room & separate dining room. Ample storage & balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Odenton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1596 Fallowfield Court
1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2461 NANTUCKET DRIVE
2461 Nantucket Drive, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1370 sqft
Nicely updated townhome in sought after Stonehaven Community! Two large bedrooms with master with high cathedral ceilings, modern eat-in kitchen with SS appliances, bay windows for extra sitting area, nice deck perfect for entertaining guests, larg
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1560 FALLOWFIELD CT
1560 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Fabulous updates completed 2 years ago include bamboo flooring throughout both levels. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, trendy back-splash, Island and gorgeous cabinetry with soft close drawers.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1426 NUTWOOD COURT
1426 Nutwood Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1204 sqft
Gorgeous condo in Crofton with private side entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors with designer paint colors throughout. Enjoy large living room featuring french door to patio.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1140 CRANSTON COURT
1140 Cranston Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1372 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome with spacious dining and living room with fireplace and french doors leading to deck. Bay window and ceramic flooring in kitchen. Ceramic flooring in foyer.
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
28 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
54 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
