apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM
202 Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
16 Units Available
Odenton
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,772
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,478
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Odenton
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
34 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
60 Units Available
Odenton
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
33 Units Available
Odenton
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1013 Annapolis Road
1013 Annapolis Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
1013 Annapolis Road Available 08/16/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Apartment in Gambrills - Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Gambrills! This home is located on a private lot and features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
692 Lions Gate Lane
692 Lions Gate Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1920 sqft
692 Lions Gate Lane Available 09/18/20 3 Level Townhome- Odenton, MD - Lovely 3 level townhome with tons of space. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on upper level.
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1638 BENOLI COURT
1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2220 sqft
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan and Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3bdrm 2.5 baths and Family Room with walk out to back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
971 FALL CIRCLE WAY
971 Fall Circle Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1645 sqft
LOVELY 3/4 BR HOME WITH FENCED REAR YARD IN FOUR SEASONS**PREFER NO SMOKING & NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
947 ARKBLACK TER
947 Arkblack Terrace, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Stunning end unit brickfront townhouse in Chapel Grove. Great location with easy access to majorcommuter routes. HUGE living rm. Island Kit open to DR & Sun Rm (or bkfst rm).MBR w/Superbath & Sitting Rm. Sunny LL w/FR & bump-out den.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:50am
Contact for Availability
Odenton
2440 JOSTABERRY WAY
2440 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TENANTS STILL LIVE IN HOME!!! 2 DOGS ON PREMISES! ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST BE PRE-SCREENED and MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT. Due to Covid-19 showing restrictions & CDC guidelines as well as MAR guidelines, there is strict showing protocol.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT
1921 Tuckahoe Ct, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2185 sqft
Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Beautiful! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2504 AMBER ORCHARD COURT W
2504 Amber Orchard Court West, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Excellent & Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full-bath w/ elevator access in Piney Orchard community. Updated kitchen w/ SS appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plan includes a living room & separate dining room. Ample storage & balcony.
1 of 42
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2405 JOSTABERRY WAY
2405 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful spacious town home with 2400st. All 3 levels are above ground. Sunny and bright. Gleaming hardwood at lower level foyer. Also in main level living room and dining area. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, granite top.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8603 WILLOW LEAF LANE
8603 Willow Leaf Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1332 sqft
Move-in Ready! Bright 2-level End Unit Townhome in Piney Orchard featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level open floor plan, slider to Trex deck off kitchen, main level laundry, spacious bedrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
2496 JOSTABERRY WAY
2496 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
NO MORE SHOWINGS- MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS RECEIVED>>>>>>PET FRIENDLY ! Well maintained luxury 3 bedroom/3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Odenton
1332 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE
1332 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home! Immaculate 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome in Waugh Chapel Town Center. 3 levels of spacious living. Pristine hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter-tops in kitchen and master bathroom.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Odenton
8708 ASPEN GROVE COURT
8708 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
*Available Sept 1 or later* This 2 level townhome with 2 master suites is situated in sought after Piney Orchard. Wood floor throughout main level, carpeting on 2nd floor. Upper level cathedral ceilings,deck off the main level backs to trees.
