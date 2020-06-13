Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD

Finding an apartment in Odenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
15 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
27 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
63 Units Available
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,610
1230 sqft
At Monarch, the lines between inside and outside, communal and cozy, ''must-have'' and ''wow-now-I-need-to-have'' effortlessly blur.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 Aspen Grove Ct
8626 Aspen Grove Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1450 sqft
Spacious condo in Odenton - Property Id: 265144 Beautiful condo located in Piney Orchard. Backs up to woods and walking path. Open dining and living room space with fireplace. Updated appliances. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8743 Autumn Ridge Court
8743 Autumn Ridge Court, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1430 sqft
8743 Autumn Ridge Court Available 07/01/20 - Spacious Brick Front townhouse located in Piney Orchard. Entire 3rd floor is master bedroom, bathroom and full walk-in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
701 HARVEST RUN DRIVE
701 Harvest Run Drive, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1125 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths! Large living/dining area with sliders to the patio. Lots of community amenities and extremely convenient location! Pets case by case but $200 additional non refundable fee per pet.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
318 ROFF POINT DRIVE
318 Roff Point Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1572 sqft
This townhouse has been professionally cleaned and shows very well. Updated flooring throughout with an open floor plan. You will find ample kitchen space with a pantry for all of your needs.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8724 PINE MEADOWS DRIVE
8724 Pine Meadows Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1338 sqft
Piney Orchard Rental. 3 Big Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths & main level powder room. Fully finished walk-out basement. Master suite w/cathedral ceilings & private bath. 2 Big Family rooms & Eat-in-kitchen. Deck off kitchen. 3 finished levels.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
8626 SYCAMORE GLEN LANE
8626 Sycamore Glen Lane, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Prev model home. Living, dining and kitchen on main level with french doors to patio area. Has custom paints & drapes. Lots of upgrades. Huge end unit. Main: Living rm, dining rm & kitchen. 2nd: 2 bedrooms, full bath & laundry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
2444 BLUE SPRING CT #204
2444 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Charming 2 bdrm, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in convenient Piney Orchard. Spacious Kitchen with 50% more cabinets and counter space. Lots of storage. New refrigerator this year. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout only 2 years old.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
2552 Blue Water Boulevard
2552 Blue Water Boulevard, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2292 sqft
Sought after Piney Orchard area! Wonderful layout! Dogs accepted on case by case basis. Meticulously maintained! 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 1/2 baths. Large master bedroom with ensuite bath.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Odenton
1 Unit Available
817 ESTUARY DRIVE
817 Estuary Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1658 sqft
Located just 10 minutes to Fort Meade, this gorgeous three level Piney Orchard townhome features wood laminate flooring on the main level which includes a large living room, dining room & kitchen with table space plus a half bath.
Results within 1 mile of Odenton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,508
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1596 Fallowfield Court
1596 Fallowfield Court, Crofton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1278 sqft
1596 Fallowfield Court Available 06/22/20 Spacious Town Home located in Cedar Grove Community! - Lovely home located in the Cedar Grove section of Crofton, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2428 HYANNIS LANE
2428 Hyannis Lane, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1560 sqft
ALL NEUTRAL 3 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH HOUSE. FORMAL DINING AND LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN. KITCHEN, EATING AREA AND FAMILY ROOM CONNECTED. FAMILY RM WITH FIREPLACE AND SLIDER TO DECK. SMALL YARD TO MAINTAIN. MASTER WITH 2 LARGE CLOSETS.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1309 Quarterpath Lane
1309 Quarterpath Ln, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Single Family Home - Great Location, minutes to Fort MEade, DOD, DSA, NSA , Arundel Mills, BWI, and routes 32, 100, & 97, Approximately 3000 sq ft of living space.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8305 Black Harrier Ln
8305 Black Harrier Lane, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Full and 1/2 Bathroom Townhome in Severn features a large family room with walk out doors to a spacious fenced in backyard. There is access to the one car garage and a half bath.
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
City Guide for Odenton, MD

Few towns can claim they were built because of a railroad. For better or for worse, Odenton, Maryland, is one of them.

Starting out as a railroad village back in 1886, with a population of less than 100 people, Odenton, Maryland has grown into a vibrant, thriving community of more than 30,000 people. This is largely due to the close proximity of Ft. Mead and the NSA (National Security Agency). That's right, watch what you say, the NSA is listening! Ok, not really, but the entire area has a very sophisticated, professional atmosphere to it. This area is literally green, there are trees and rolling hills everywhere. Grab your combat boots or your clodhoppers because this area is full of farms or government and military personnel. White collared professionals and farmer-types alike will feel very at home in Odenton.

Having trouble with Craigslist Odenton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Odenton, MD

Finding an apartment in Odenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

