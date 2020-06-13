155 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Odenton, MD
Few towns can claim they were built because of a railroad. For better or for worse, Odenton, Maryland, is one of them.
Starting out as a railroad village back in 1886, with a population of less than 100 people, Odenton, Maryland has grown into a vibrant, thriving community of more than 30,000 people. This is largely due to the close proximity of Ft. Mead and the NSA (National Security Agency). That's right, watch what you say, the NSA is listening! Ok, not really, but the entire area has a very sophisticated, professional atmosphere to it. This area is literally green, there are trees and rolling hills everywhere. Grab your combat boots or your clodhoppers because this area is full of farms or government and military personnel. White collared professionals and farmer-types alike will feel very at home in Odenton.
Finding an apartment in Odenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.