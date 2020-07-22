Apartment List
MD
/
odenton
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:46 PM

53 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Odenton, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Odenton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask wh... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
7 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Odenton
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
South Gate
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:25 PM
10 Units Available
South Gate
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,359
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:34 PM
23 Units Available
South Gate
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1007 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:11 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Olde Stage Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:01 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Stage Coach
7669 Marcin Drive, #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,144
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stage Coach Apartments is a distinctive Anne Arundel County community nestled in a beautifully landscaped setting – just off Route 100 and I-97.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:10 PM
6 Units Available
South Gate
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1027 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
South Gate
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,072
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1330 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:24 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Mountain Ridge Apartments
299 Snow Cap Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,133
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Take it easy in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:04 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Windbrooke
7908 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
$932
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,042
613 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated March 28 at 08:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Gate
Rainbow View
7906 Silent Shadow Court, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studio, one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent. With over 7 different floor plans to choose from, you will find the apartment that is the right fit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
2 Units Available
South Gate
Hidden Woods Apartments
401 Secluded Post Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,062
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 6 at 05:54 PM
3 Units Available
South Gate
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Relax in your spacious apartment with an expanded living space onto a private deck or patio.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
9001 Race Track Rd
9001 Race Track Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$600
Bowie, MD - Rooms for Rent! - Room for Rent! Shared bathroom. Call 301-237-6328 (RLNE4929395)
Results within 10 miles of Odenton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
8 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$981
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:24 PM
14 Units Available
Glen Burnie
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,348
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
4 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,040
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
8 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,117
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
City Guide for Odenton, MD

Few towns can claim they were built because of a railroad. For better or for worse, Odenton, Maryland, is one of them.

Starting out as a railroad village back in 1886, with a population of less than 100 people, Odenton, Maryland has grown into a vibrant, thriving community of more than 30,000 people. This is largely due to the close proximity of Ft. Mead and the NSA (National Security Agency). That's right, watch what you say, the NSA is listening! Ok, not really, but the entire area has a very sophisticated, professional atmosphere to it. This area is literally green, there are trees and rolling hills everywhere. Grab your combat boots or your clodhoppers because this area is full of farms or government and military personnel. White collared professionals and farmer-types alike will feel very at home in Odenton.

Having trouble with Craigslist Odenton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,400 in Odenton, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Odenton is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Odenton in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

