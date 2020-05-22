336 White Oak Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 BR/2 F 2 H BA in Glen Burnie. Step into a carpeted main living area with plenty of natural light. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet and counter space. Immediate access to the deck from the separate dining area. Upstairs the master suite has two closets and a master bath. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath. Finished lower level for added living space and access to the attached garage.



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



(RLNE5199173)