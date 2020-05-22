All apartments in Glen Burnie
Find more places like 336 White Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glen Burnie, MD
/
336 White Oak Way
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

336 White Oak Way

336 White Oak Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glen Burnie
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

336 White Oak Way, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 BR/2 F 2 H BA in Glen Burnie. Step into a carpeted main living area with plenty of natural light. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and ample cabinet and counter space. Immediate access to the deck from the separate dining area. Upstairs the master suite has two closets and a master bath. There is an additional bedroom and hall bath. Finished lower level for added living space and access to the attached garage.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Richard at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.527.7777 or email rtetteh@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5199173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 White Oak Way have any available units?
336 White Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 White Oak Way have?
Some of 336 White Oak Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 White Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
336 White Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 White Oak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 White Oak Way is pet friendly.
Does 336 White Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 336 White Oak Way offers parking.
Does 336 White Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 White Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 White Oak Way have a pool?
No, 336 White Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 336 White Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 336 White Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 336 White Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 White Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Oakridge Manor
7701 Oakwood Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Olde Stage
7669 Marcin Drive #G
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Tall Pines
403 Secluded Post Circle
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir
Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Aquahart Manor Apartments
1020 Cayer Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Village Square
8096 Crainmont Dr
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Similar Pages

Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms
Glen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Pet Friendly Places
Glen Burnie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College